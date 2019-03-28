HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The board responsible for the state's universities and community colleges voted to approve another tuition hike.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Board of Regents met at 10 a.m. Thursday at its building in Hartford.
School leaders proposed a near 5 percent increase for students next year for the four state colleges and Charter Oak State College.
The hike impacts both in-state and and out-of-state students. It will mean hundreds of dollars more per student.
According to an executive summary, the CSU average tuition and mandatory fees will increase by $479 or 4.4 percent for an in-state undergraduate student.
The CSU average total tuition and fees for an in-state undergraduate residential student will increase by $860 or 3.6 percent.
Without additional state funding, this tuition increase could leave the universities with a budget gap of more than $20 million, according to the board. However, that could change based on final fringe benefit rates, final state budget action, and individual campus budget development.
The board said the ultimate shortfall must be closed with use of reserves, campus spending reductions, or a combination.
It also noted that Gov. Ned Lamont's budget proposal calls for flat funding plus partial coverage State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition raises.
