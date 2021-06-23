WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Region 14 Board of Education has moved to rescind a future contract with the current Woodbury-Bethlehem superintendent of schools.
The board made the decision during a special meeting Wednesday night.
The future contract of employment was set to go into effect starting on July 1 of this year.
The board is also considering terminating Dr. Joseph Olzacki's current contract.
"The vote to provide notice that termination of the Superintendent's contract is under consideration is the first step in the Superintendent's contract with respect to the termination process. It is not the last," one board member noted in a statement.
Dr. Olzacki has recently come under fire for his role in a COVID vaccine clinic earlier this year, where several board of education members and school administrators were accused of cutting the line.
The Pomperaug Health District said back in January that over 300 educators were vaccinated at the clinic.
Dr. Olzacki has been on administrative leave since February and claims he did nothing wrong.
