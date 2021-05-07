HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The next leader of the state's colleges and universities was appointed on Friday.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education appointed Terrence Cheng to serve as the president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

Cheng currently serves as campus director of the University of Connecticut Stamford campus, and is a faculty member in the English department.

Gov. Ned Lamont will officially announce Cheng during a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

The governor will be joined by CSCU interim president Jane Gates, SCSU president Joe Bertolino and Board of Regents chair Matt Fleury.

“Connecticut is fortunate to have a system of colleges and universities that gives all residents of the state the opportunity to pursue their passions and get a world class education,” Cheng said in a press release. “From the advanced manufacturing technology centers that help make Connecticut a leader in defense and aerospace, to the full spectrum of health care programs that help prepare leaders and practitioners to handle the next pandemic, to the strong liberal arts foundations that open students’ minds and challenge them to think differently, our public colleges and universities have it all. I look forward to working closely with CSCU’s amazing faculty and staff to support the students we serve. I want to thank the Board of Regents for entrusting me with this critically important position.”

The CSCU's previous president, Mark Ojakian, announced his retirement last fall.

The retirement was effective on Jan. 1, 2021.