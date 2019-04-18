MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted unanimously to raise tuition for the state's community colleges.
The board set the increase at 2.1 percent, or about $92 per year for full-time students.
The increase is for the state's 12 community colleges, which are part of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.
“The Board of Regents has always seen tuition increases as a last resort,” said Mark Ojakian, CSCU president. “This year, the BOR was very conscious of making sure the increase was as palatable as possible for students. Even despite the increase, we anticipate drawing down significantly from college reserves. Our state colleges and universities are and will continue to be the most affordable and accessible option for Connecticut students to receive quality and affordable higher education.”
The board said Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget proposal calls for flat funding plus partial coverage of SEBAC raises. It argued that without additional state funding, the tuition increase could leave the colleges with a budget gap of more than $30 million.
It acknowledged that the projection may change based on final fringe benefit rates, final state budget action and individual campus budget development.
It said the ultimate shortfall must be closed with use of reserves, campus spending reductions or a combination.
The board said the new structure eliminates the application fee, which is not covered by financial aid and had been a barrier for enrollment for students, and replaces it with a $5 per semester increase in the college services fee.
A new nursing media fee of $247.75 will be charged for each of the four semesters required to complete the nursing program. The fee supports all the required books and materials for the students, yielding significant savings for students.
So this is how Liberal colleges propose to help students with their college loans ????? Meanwhile, there are idiots out there proposing that college be free for illegal immigrants and their children ! Perhaps the strain on even our public schools and colleges might not be as intense were we not already educating millions of non-citizens.
