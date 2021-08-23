WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Boat owners breathed a sigh of relief when the worst of Henri was behind them.

As the sun came out in Westbrook Monday morning, one by one, boats were lowered back into the water.

Just a few days ago, crews with the Atlantic Outboard were scrambling to haul 130 boats out of the water.

“It’s a huge challenge,” said Evan Cusson, manager, Atlantic Outboard. “We had three different crews moving trailers, hauling them out, locking them, putting them on trailers [and] moving them to different locations. So, it was a huge undertaking to get that many boats out in that short amount of time.”

Cusson said the best-case scenario played out.

The storm surge wasn’t high, there weren’t power outages at the marina, and there was no significant damage.

“We’re extremely lucky that was the case,” Cusson said. “It definitely could have been worse. We would rather overprepare than under prepare. You can see how fast that storm moved to the east. Had it gone a little more to the west, it would have been pretty ugly for us.”

During storms like Henri, the wind and storm surge are typically the biggest concerns for the marina.

“We’ll run through and check all the boats and make sure there wasn’t any shiftage or anything like that with the winds,” Cusson said.

As summer winds down, folks hope there will be good boating weather for the rest of August and September.

“It seems like every week at least one of the days is rained out, so for boating it’s not ideal,” Cusson said.

Channel 3 was told that the process of putting all the 130 boats back in the water will take about 2 to 3 days.