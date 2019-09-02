NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Four bodies were found, and 29 others are still unaccounted for after a 75-foot boat caught fire off the coast of southern California.
It happened overnight on a boat that was taking passengers on a scuba diving trip.
The five-member crew was sleeping at the top of the deck and were rescued, while the 34 passengers sleeping below deck were unaccounted for.
The tragedy was on the minds of many on Labor Day, especially those frequent boaters.
In Niantic, the Tartan 2 takes passengers out on daily fishing trips. They’re held to strict federal standards, like other commercial boats, and they said safety, especially after a tragedy, is on their mind.
“It gets rough pretty quickly around here, a little bit of wind against the tide, it doesn’t take much and we’re always thinking about it,” said Tartan 2 Captain Michael Stepski.
In addition to their own inspections, the Tartan 2 is grateful for their annual Coast Guard check-ups.
“Every year something is going to go. An alarm, a light, multiple things more often than not,” Stepski said.
On top of the annual inspections, which specifically look for fire dangers, the boat has life jackets, fire extinguishers and more as part of their own disaster plan.
“We have fire buckets, so you have instant access to water, deck hoses, we have two of them,” Stepski said.
On Labor Day, even experienced sportsman who have their own boats, are reviewing their safety plans.
“One of our biggest fears, most of these boats are all gas engines, so you want to make sure your gas, fuel systems, everything is up to par, no leaks,” said boater Joey Lapierre.
“There is a float plan, everybody kind of knows where we are, when we’re coming and going, when we’re supposed to be back,” said Tommy Clapsaddle.
Technology is also a big part of safety. Experienced boaters say ship to shore radios are essential and have much wider range than cell phones.
