WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - With Elsa expected to drench the southern part of the state Thursday night into Friday, for boaters, they’re keeping their eye on the weather.
Boat owners have been securing their boats since Thursday afternoon.
They want to add another layer of protection in case the wind picks up.
Eyewitness News headed out to Wetmore’s Marina in Westbrook.
The manager said he had a few boat owners come out to the marina to get their boats out of the water.
He also says most of the damage occurs at the docks, because the boats start sloshing around and boats will hit each other, so owners will add a buffer between the boat and the dock, which we saw boat owners doing earlier this afternoon.
"When it’s wind and rain, it’s a double whammy. The wind will hold the water in the sound and not allow the high tide to leave, and that’s when you get crazy flooding and everything gets high, and when wind starts to blow, things get a little crazy," Gene Chmiel of Wetmore's Marina explained.
This marina isn’t in the open sound, so the manager says they're a bit protected, but he says boaters are still taking precautions.
"Most people I’d recommend keep an eye on the weather. Once you start seeing over 40 m.p.h. winds, it’s important you get your boat secure to whatever dock you’re at. If you have any kind of exposure to open water, it’s probably a good idea to move it," Chmiel says.
The marina also had some group paddle boarding events this afternoon. They pushed it up to this morning, because of the incoming weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.