(WFSB) – The world is mourning the sudden loss Sunday of actor and comedian Bob Saget.
The father of three was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando.
He touched lives in Connecticut throughout the years.
Saget was scheduled to perform at Foxwoods Casino in May during his new Stand-Up Tour.
“Great guy, always upbeat, very positive person, just a super, super nice guy,” said AJ, morning co-host of Chaz & AJ on WPLR.
AJ met Saget and opened for him in Milford during his show there in October 2019. He was a regular on the air with the popular morning show.
“I promise I will be in the studio with you guys because you’re CHAZ and AJ,” Saget said.
“This is a shock and a complete tragic loss, everybody in the whole comedy world is posting on Facebook and in the newsfeed,” AJ said.
The 65-year-old comedian was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says there was no foul play or drug use in this case.
The comedian had just embarked on a standup national comedy our when he died.
He was scheduled to perform at Foxwoods on May 6.
Saget was also long-time friends with Mohegan Sun’s President of Sports and Entertainment Worldwide, Tom Cantone.
“He was first and foremost always welcoming and simply put just a nice guy to be around, everyone liked him. And a casino showroom favorite,” Cantone said.
“He is one of the more memorable, special and just good people that we’ve had at the CT Forum,” said Richard Sugarman, the founder of the CT Forum.
Sugarman recalls the star of the hit TV show Full House, when they met before his performance in April 2007.
“It was a strip club, and the strippers would stay in a trailer outside the club,” Saget says in a clip from 2007.
“He could not have been more pleasant and wonderful. You know we have had lots of folks at the CT Forum, some of them are sort of full of themselves and want extra attention, he just wanted to be there, he loved just being in it,” Sugarman said.
“When he found out I was also doing standup comedy he started asking me how things were going? And such I told him about my schedule what I had going on, we talked about material,” AJ said.
An autopsy is being performed by the coroner in Orange County.
