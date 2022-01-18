(WFSB) - Eyewitness News has learned that Bob Stefanowski, former Republican Governor candidate, will make an official announcement Wednesday for his plan to run for Governor in 2022.
He is expected to make a formal announcement at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
He is running again for the Republican seat.
We will have more information throughout the day on Wednesday. Tune in to Channel 3, and stay with us on the Ch. 3 App.
