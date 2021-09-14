NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain voters will see Bobby Sanchez's name on the ballot this November.
Sanchez won the Democratic vote during the primary election Tuesday over Alicia Strong, 64 percent to 36 percent.
Sanchez will now challenge incumbent Erin Stewart for mayor of the city.
Stewart, the youngest mayor in city history, ran unopposed in her bid for the Republican vote and has been serving the city as mayor since 2013, have been reelected three times since then.
