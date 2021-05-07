STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A former baseball player and manager is taking a swing at politics.
Bobby Valentine officially announced on Friday that he is running for mayor of Stamford.
Valentine released a campaign video on YouTube in which he said he wants to lead Stamford into the new world that the city helped grow.
Following a career as a player and manager in Major League Baseball, including stints with the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, Valentine was the athletic director at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.
