NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a man's death.
The man was found dead around 5:15 Tuesday morning in the bus stop shelter on Quinnipiac Avenue.
At this time, police do not consider this death to be suspicious.
The medical examiner is working to determine how the man died.
Police haven't released his name yet.
Investigators said there is no threat to the public.
