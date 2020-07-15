EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after discovering a body behind a restaurant in Branford.
Officials say the investigation is tied to a missing woman from East Haven
Police said they are searching the property of LoMonaco's Ristorante Itailiano on Rt. 1. East Haven officers are being assisted by Branford Police and State troopers.
Police said they located what they determined to be an area of disturbed dirt behind the dumpster area.
The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad responded and located human remains buried in a shallow grave.
Police have not positively identified the body yet, which was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s.
According to East Haven Police, the husband of 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoco received a call from his 7-year-old daughter while he was at work saying that her mother wasn't home when she woke up.
He went to the residence, located on St. Andrews Avenue, to find his daughter home alone and that Lizzbeth was missing.
Lizzbeth's husband told police that the majority of her belongings had also been left behind.
Officials say that they believe foul play may be a factor and are treating the investigation as suspicious.
"I want to know what happened with my daughter. We're looking for answers. We have too many questions," said Albino Aleman, Lizzbeth's father.
Lizzbeth is described as a 5'2" Hispanic female with black hair and dark brown eyes.
Police stated that she was last seen on either June 30 or July 1.
It is unclear what Lizzbeth was last seen or may be wearing.
"Please, if you guys have seen anything, if you guys have heard anything, please help us out," said Yaneth Aleman, Lizzbeth's sister.
Members of the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the F.B.I., and the New Haven State's Attorney's Office are assisting the East Haven Police Department with their search.
Police are also turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for Aleman-Popoco.
Anyone with any information on Lizzbeth's whereabouts is asked to contact East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Mungo at 203-468-3824 or by emailing him at jmungo@easthavenpolice.com.
