MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities continue to investigate after a body was found over the weekend in Mansfield.
State Police say an unresponsive person was found in the area of the Nipmauck Trail on Clover Mill Sunday around 1:30 p.m.
Police aren't releasing the person's name or the manner of how they passed away, but did state that at this time this death isn't considered suspicious.
State Police's Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating.
