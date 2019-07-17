TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A body found floating in the Naugatuck River in Torrington is under investigation.
According to police, the body was discovered on Wednesday morning.
A Connecticut State Police dive team was called to help recover it.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
They said they would provide additional details at a later time.
