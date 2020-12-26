HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials are investigating after locating a dead body Saturday night.
Crews responded to 129 Shultas Place around 8:30 to find an unoccupied vehicle on fire.
After the flames were put out, first responders found a deceased party in the back seat.
The identity of that party is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Hartford Police and the office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate.
