Hartford Police Generic

(WFSB File Photo)

HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a body was found in the Bushnell park pond Sunday. 

According to police, the body is that of an adult male. 

Detectives are responding to the scene to investigate. 

This is  developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.