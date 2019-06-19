GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A body was found in the Connecticut River in Glastonbury, according to environmental officials.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the body has yet to be identified.
It's not yet known of it's the same person officials had been searching for over the weekend.
Ivan De Jesus Morales Mencia went overboard while riding in a boat on the Connecticut River in East Hartford.
Crews, including dive teams, scoured the river near Great River Park for several days but couldn't find him. They said fast-moving water and debris made the search difficult.
Experts said that in water conditions such as those on Saturday, hypothermia would not take long to set in.
DEEP said the water temperature was about 60 degrees at the time Mencia disappeared.
It said when hypothermia sets in, a person quickly loses muscle function which could lead to drowning.
Friends who were on the boat with Mencia said he went into the water while the boat was moving. Officials say the operator tried rescuing him by throwing a floatation device several times but was unsuccessful.
They also said he was not wearing a life jacket.
Channel 3 learned that Mencia was a father of three children.
