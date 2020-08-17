THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Thomaston closed part of Main Street after a body was located in the middle of the roadway overnight.
Main Street, also known as Route 254, is shut down between Walgreen's and McMahon Drive.
The discovery was made around 4 a.m. on Monday.
Officials said that part of Main Street was expected to reopen later in the morning.
Further details surrounding the investigation were not immediately available.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.