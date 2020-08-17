Police in Thomaston shut down a road after a body was found in it on Monday morning.

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Thomaston closed part of Main Street after a body was located in the middle of the roadway overnight.

Main Street, also known as Route 254, is shut down between Walgreen's and McMahon Drive.

The discovery was made around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said that part of Main Street was expected to reopen later in the morning.

Further details surrounding the investigation were not immediately available.

