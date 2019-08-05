NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven city employee found a body in a backyard on Monday morning.
According to police, the body was found on a Winthrop Avenue property.
They said a Livable City Initiative worker discovered it shortly after 10 a.m.
Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and confirmed that the person was dead.
Police are investigating.
No other details were released as of Monday afternoon.
