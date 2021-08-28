Body found in New Haven Ashley RK Smith Ashley RK Smith Author email Updated 3 hrs ago Updated 3 hrs ago | Posted on Aug 28, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chalabala/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - A body was found in new Haven near the Long Wharf. We will update this article as more information comes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Haven Haven Ct. Wharf Fleet Article Information Ashley RK Smith Author email Follow Ashley RK Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut News Worst of Henri has passed, but state will get more rain Monday Rob Polansky Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Connor Lewis Connecticut News CDC adds 6 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list, including the Bahamas By Kristen Rogers and Marnie Hunter, CNN Connecticut News Disney Store at West Farms to shut down by mid-September Andrew Masse Connecticut News High school sophomore struck, killed by driver in Harwinton Andrew Masse, Dennis Valera, Rob Polansky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.