NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A body found in a park in New Haven on Monday was identified as a 21-year-old man.
Wednesday, police identified the victim as Angel Luis Rodriguez of New Haven.
They classified the case as a homicide.
Officers closed a road leading into East Rock Park on Monday morning.
The closure was at the intersection of English Drive, Orange Street and Farnam Drive.
The body was found in that area, police confirmed.
Police said the crime actually happened somewhere else, not in the park.
The suspicious death and recent murder of a Yale grad student has people in the neighborhood concerned.
"We are just out here today for the day obviously, but yeah I think I have been taking a little more caution at night," said Alicia Kebabian.
Alicia and Joshua Kebabian live in New Haven and enjoy East Rock Park. Their niece and nephew were playing not too far from where the body was found.
Police said an autopsy was being done to determine the exact cause of death.
