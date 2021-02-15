NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A body was found in a park in New Haven.

New Haven investigation

Police closed the intersection of English and Orange streets leading into East Rock Park in New Haven on the morning of Feb. 15.

No details were released, but officers closed a road leading into East Rock Park on Monday morning.

The closure is at the intersection of English Drive, Orange Street and Farnam Drive was closed.

The body was found in that area, police confirmed.

