NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A body was found in a park in New Haven.
No details were released, but officers closed a road leading into East Rock Park on Monday morning.
The closure is at the intersection of English Drive, Orange Street and Farnam Drive was closed.
The body was found in that area, police confirmed.
