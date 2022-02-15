PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a Plainfield parking lot.
The discovery was made around 12:40 Tuesday afternoon on Putnam Road.
Witnesses told police that they had found a 52-year-old man unresponsive.
The office of the chief medical examiner will work to determine the cause and manner of death.
It is unclear if there is any criminal aspect to this person's passing.
His identity hasn't been released yet.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Plainfield Police at 860-564-0804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.