BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A body was found at a high school in Bridgeport on Sunday.
According to police, they received a call that the body was in a stairwell at Bassick High School.
The person was pronounced dead on the scene after crews arrived.
The medical examiner's office is trying to determine a cause of death.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.
