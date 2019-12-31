SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield Police have identified the body of a woman found in the Windsor Locks Canal as Ondine Frohberg.
Frohberg has been missing since early November.
A female body was found near the Windsor Locks Canal in Suffield on Dec. 27, according to Police.
The body was located off of Canal Road in the Connecticut River around 3 p.m. by a person walking in the area.
Fire Departments from Enfield and Suffield are working to determine if it's a missing woman, Ondine Frohberg.
Frohberg was last seen on Nov. 1 in the area of Route 190, near the Route 5 overpass.
Police said Frohberg suffers from medical conditions and cognitive disability.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.