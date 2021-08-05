SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway in Somers after a body found Thursday.
Investigators said the body was discovered in a car that was down a dirt path off of Durkee Road.
Police have been on scene since 10 Thursday morning.
Authorities are also turning their to attention to a wooded area nearby.
During the early evening hours, police brought a dog out and placed a tent over the car.
"There is no threat to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident. We have limited details at this time," CT State Police Sgt. Dawn Pagan said.
Police haven't identified the victim yet.
Durkee Road remains closed between Springfield and Four Bridges Road.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police.
