An investigation is underway in the town of Somers.

SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway in Somers after a body found Thursday.

Somers investigation.jpg

An investigation is underway in the town of Somers

Investigators said the body was discovered in a car that was down a dirt path off of Durkee Road.

Police have been on scene since 10 Thursday morning.

Authorities are also turning their to attention to a wooded area nearby.

An investigation is underway in the town of Somers.

During the early evening hours, police brought a dog out and placed a tent over the car.

"There is no threat to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident. We have limited details at this time," CT State Police Sgt. Dawn Pagan said.

An investigation is underway in the town of Somers.

Police haven't identified the victim yet.

Durkee Road remains closed between Springfield and Four Bridges Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police.

Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.