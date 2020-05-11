MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middeltown police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside a building following a fire.
On April 5, police and fire personnel responded to a fire on 311 Main Street Extension.
The day after the fire, while the investigation to determine the cause of the fire was underway, a body was found while debris was being removed.
Two days before the fire, police said the owner of the building found the window of the front door broken. The owner searched the building, but didn’t find anything suspicious. The day before the fire, police said the owner reported the damage to the police and provided pictures of the damage.
Police documented the incident.
At the time of the fire, police said the building was vacant.
The person has been identified, but police have not released their identity.
Police said there is no risk to the public and believe this is an isolate incident.
