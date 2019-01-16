MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A body was found near Town Hall in Manchester.
The discovery was made on Wednesday morning near Main and Center streets, according to police.
No other details were released.
However, police said it is not being considered suspicious.
They did seek to warn people of the increased police presence in the area.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
