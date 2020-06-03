EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Part of West Society Road in East Lyme has been closed for several hours after a body was found.
East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein said that officers responded to the scene around midnight to find the body of a deceased male party off to the side of the road.
The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit and the state attorney's office are also on scene investigating.
West Society Road is closed between Dean Road and the Exit 73 ramp until further notice.
