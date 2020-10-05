West Haven body

According to West Haven police, a body was located near Ocean and Prospect avenues on the morning of Oct. 5.

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A body was found on a beach in West Haven Monday morning.

According to police on the scene, the body was located near Ocean and Prospect avenues.

The medical examiner was there.

