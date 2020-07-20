MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man's body was found floating in the water at a park in Meriden.
Police said they're on the scene at Giuffrida Park on Westfield Road on Monday morning.
The body, a man believed to be in his 70s or 80s, was pulled from the reservoir.
The medical examiner will perform an autopsy and help identify the man.
Police said they believe the body was only there a short time, possibly a matter of hours instead of days.
"It appears To be an elderly man in the age range of late seventies to early 80’s," said Sgt. Darrin McKay, Meriden police. "He was wearing pajamas and a robe. We have no further way to identify him right now. [There was] no drivers license, no ID."
Police canvassed the area, including homes and facilities ni the area.
As of noon on Monday, there were no reports of anyone missing from the area.
No other details were released.
