TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman.
She was found in the area of White Plains and Quarry Roads sometime on Thursday.
Investigators say people nearby found her in the water and immediately called 911.
First responders pulled the woman, a 41-year-old woman from Bridgeport, out of the water and began to administer medical aid before taking her to St. Vincent's Hospital, where she later died.
The woman's identity is being withheld until her family has been notified.
Police continue to investigate and add that there is no threat to the public.
