DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A California woman's body was found inside a car in Danbury Saturday evening.
State Police made the discovery in the commuter lot off of I-84 East after receiving a call around 7:10 p.m. stating that there was a very strong odor coming from a parked gray Honda CR-V.
The woman was identified as Joanna Walker, 71, of Rancho Murieta, California.
State Police haven't said yet whether this death has been ruled a homicide.
Anyone with any information or that may have noticed the car between August 13 and August 28 is asked to contact State Police Trooper Bret Pikul of the Southbury barracks at 203-267-2200 or by email at bret.pikul@ct.gov.
All information can be submitted anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.