CHARLOTTE, VT (WFSB) - The body of a missing man from CT was found Thursday night in Lake Champlain.
George Ruhe, 67, of Wethersfield, went missing around 11 a.m. on Lake Champlain on Sunday, but was reported missing on Wednesday.
At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Vermont State Police said they recovered a body that was preliminary identified as Ruhe.
VT State Police said Ruhe was winterizing a boat near Thompson’s Point over the weekend, on the lake just off shore, but has not been heard from since.
Ruhe indicated to a friend in a message that he was rowing at that time.
A dinghy used by Ruhe to reach his sailboat is also missing.
His car was found parked at the marina on Wednesday, which is when he was reported missing after failing to appear for meetings earlier in the week.
At around 2 p.m. on Thursday, a crew from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations located what appeared to be the missing dinghy in a swampy, shallow area in the south end of Town Farm Bay.
