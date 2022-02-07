(WFSB) – A man has died following a reported disturbance at a home in Windham.
It all unfolded just after 2:30 Saturday morning on Bricktop Road.
Troopers found the body of a man, later identified as 23-year-old Nathan Thomas-Cooper, at the residence.
State Police say they found that Thomas-Cooper had been shot several times.
The Eastern District Major Crimes Squad is currently investigating this incident.
According to State Police, the investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing.
This is a developing situation. Stay with Channel 3 for more information.
