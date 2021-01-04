NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The National Park Service confirms the body of a man fitting the description of the president of the Norwich Community Development Corporation was recovered in West Virginia.
The National Park Service tells Channel 3 the recovery was made in the New River, which was five miles from the New River Gorge Bridge on Monday.
Jason Vincent, the president of Norwich Community Development Corporation, was reported missing and officials say his car was discovered last Wednesday on the bridge around 11:30 p.m.
Foul play is not suspected, and his family has been notified.
An autopsy is expected to happen in West Virginia.
Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom, who worked closely with Vincent, says, “our hearts and prayers are with Jason’s family at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.