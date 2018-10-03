After several days of searching, police have recovered the body of a Massachusetts man who went missing after last week’s heavy storms.
The body of German Perez, of Ashley Falls, Mass., was found in the Housatonic River, about one mile south of where a crash happened during the storms last Tuesday.
Last Tuesday night, crews began the search after Perez went missing. They were searching the river in North Canaan, near Route 44.
At that time, the river was about 5 to 10 feet above normal.
Police said an autopsy will be performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.