NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Recovery efforts for a missing swimmer in New Milford led to the discovery of the body on Wednesday.
Mayor Pete Bass confirmed the finding on his Facebook page.
"The body of the missing swimmer has been found by the [New Milford Police Department] diving team," Bass wrote. "Please say a prayer for the found swimmer and family. Thank you to all the first Responders and volunteers for their efforts in locating the missing swimmer."
Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Joshua DaSilva.
The Connecticut State Department of Education said he was a student who attended Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury.
Before the school day started on Wednesday morning, department officials said the school's crisis team of administrators, counselors, social workers and the school psychologist was assembled.
"The crisis team has been providing counseling support to students and anyone in the school community who may need it throughout the day with specific attention to the school’s trade area of the missing student (electrical,)" said Peter Yazbak, director of communications, Department of Education. "They will continue to be available throughout the week and will seek additional counseling support from the State Department of Education and other tech schools if necessary."
The teen disappeared in Candlewood Lake on Memorial Day.
A spokesperson with the New Milford Police Department told Channel 3 that the teen was swimming with friends.
They were headed from Dike's Point to Rock Island. It was in that stretch that the teen went under the water.
Divers spent hours searching Candlewood Lake on both Monday afternoon and Tuesday.
As the initial call for help was made by the teen's friends, Good Samaritans dove into the water and searched on their own.
The water was described by emergency crews as murky and difficult to navigate.
The search was temporarily suspended on Monday night.
Crews returned to the water on Tuesday, but no longer called the search a rescue. They called it a recovery mission.
Divers said they surveyed a 150 yard stretch where they believe the body is.
"[The] lake is typically difficult to navigate for a diver," said Lt. Lawrence Ash, New Milford police. "Visibility is usually quite reduced, so that’s really kind of giving us a difficult time in our efforts, but we’re bringing in additional resources."
Connecticut State Police were called into help on Tuesday.
Officials said there were no lifeguards in the area where the teen disappeared.
A spokesperson for the police department said they discourage families from swimming there for that reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.