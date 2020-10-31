GROTON, CT (WFSB) – The search for a boater in Groton has concluded.
The United States Coast Guard tweeted Friday evening that 49-year-old Matthew Lyon had not returned from a boating trip after departing Groton Elks Lodge and Marina around 2 p.m.
The Coast Guard was notified at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Lyon left in his 14-foot cream-colored McKee boat.
We need your help! Mr. Matthew Lyon, 49, was reported overdue at 5 p.m. today after departing Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, CT around 2 p.m. He left in this 14FT cream colored McKee boat.If you have any info, please call the #CoastGuard at (203) 468-4421. pic.twitter.com/sPur9G6ara— USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) October 31, 2020
Search efforts were called off and resumed Saturday morning.
Lyon's body was found around 9:45 a.m. about two nautical miles north of Great Gull Island in New York near the Connecticut/New York line.
CT State Police recovered the body from the Coast Guard and brought it to the Coast Guard Station in New Haven, where officials positively identified the body as that of Matthew Lyon.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Matthew Lyon. This tragedy emphasizes the inherent dangers of marine activities, and we urge all boaters to take basic steps to ensure their safety before getting underway, including checking the weather, filing a float plan and wearing a life jacket. We're grateful for the effective coordination we have with our partner agencies which led to the quick recovery of Mr. Lyon's body," Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, said in a statement.
This incident remains under investigation.
