NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from the Housatonic River over the weekend.
New Milford Police say they had responded to a report of a missing hiker Lover's Leap State Park around 5:30 Easter Sunday.
The hiker was last seen hiking down from an overlook in the park with a group.
Authorities thoroughly searched the area, but couldn't find anyone.
The body of the hiker was located later that day and pulled from Lake Lillinonah.
The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.