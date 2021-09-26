NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The body of a kayaker has been recovered from a North Stonington lake.
DEEP spokesperson Meghan Bard says authorities had been searching for a kayaker that had gone out onto Wyassup Lake around 10:30 Saturday night.
The man's kayak was found unmanned Sunday morning.
Bard said the man's body was found underwater this morning and was pronounced deceased at 11:40 a.m.
The office of the chief medical examiner will determine how the man died.
At this time, officials are only identifying the kayaker as a 45-year-old man.
The Wyassup Lake Boat Launch is expected to remain closed for the day Sunday.
Area agencies, including State Police, assisted with the search.
