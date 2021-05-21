EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The search for a missing South Windsor mother ended in East Hartford on Friday.

South Windsor police said the body of Jessica Edwards was found near an East Hartford neighborhood.

A heavy police presence was seen near the Hockanum River Reservoir all day on Friday.

Multiple police officers from East Hartford, South Windsor and CT State Police were seen on Driver Road and Chipper Drive.

Later in the day, police confirmed that Edwards was found dead.

She had been missing since May 10.

Her family arrived at the East Hartford scene on Friday afternoon.

The medical examiner was also there.

The 30-year-old was last seen getting into an unknown car around 7 a.m. that morning.

She was a Manchester Community College student who never showed up to her clinical class at Hartford Hospital.

Police said her phone was off and her vehicle was left at home.

Disappearance of South Windsor mom being considered 'suspicious' Family and friends of a missing mother from South Windsor organized a search team Friday morning to try and track her down.

They called her disappearance suspicious.

Last weekend, police canvassed the Cinnamon Springs Condominiums in South Windsor where Edwards lived with her husband and 7-month-old baby.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at her home and three vehicles there in order to look for evidence that might help them understand what happened.

