STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A body that was located by the Pawcatuck River earlier this week has been identified as that of a missing Stonington woman.
Stonington Police say that 76-year-old Stonington resident Evelina Faccione was found on the Connecitcut side of the Pawcatuck River near Walnut Street around 10:00 Thursday morning.
A Silver Alert was issued for Faccione this past Wednesday.
Officials could not comment on whether this death was considered suspicious.
This incident remains under investigation by the Stonington Police Department.
