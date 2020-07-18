(WFSB) - The body of missing 14-year-old West Hartford teen Jonathan Adams was found by law enforcement in West Virginia Saturday, police said.
The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said the search for Adams has ended after investigators located a shallow grave around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the remains were found in a heavily wooded area near where Adams was reported missing on Sunday morning.
Police believe the remains are that of Adams' and are pending an autopsy at the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Adams was visiting family in Augusta, West Virginia since March.
The area was difficult to access because of heavy underbrush, police said.
Police say a 16-year-old relative has been arrested and charged with burglary.
The investigation continues and investigators have determined a suspect in Adams' death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office at 304-822-3894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.