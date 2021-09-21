NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The body of a New Haven police officer killed in a crash in Las Vegas last week was brought back to Connecticut on Tuesday.

The same day, the New Haven officer accused in a deadly crash that happened in Las Vegas last Friday was set to face a judge on Tuesday morning.

New Haven Officer Joshua Castellano was killed in a crash in Las Vegas last Friday.

His fellow New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, was arrested Friday on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

The crash happened last Friday around 4 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, Ferraro remains detained while awaiting approval of house arrest and to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device, Nevada jail officials said.

He entered a court room on Tuesday morning for a status check, according to CBS affiliate KLAS.

However, that hearing was rescheduled to Thursday.

Las Vegas police said Ferraro was behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a couple of cars, utility poles, and a fire hydrant.

Police said Castellano was thrown from the car, while Ferraro and four others in the car suffered minor injuries. He was a seven-year veteran with the New Haven Police Department.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Monday that Castellano died of multiple blunt force trauma. His death was ruled an accident.

Castellano's body was brought back to CT on Tuesday. It was escorted from Bradley International Airport down to New Haven.

Outside of the New Haven Police Department on Tuesday, fellow officers saluted their fallen brother. His family and friends were also there with their hands over the hearts.

“Josh was our brother, everyone said it. He had a passion for life. Our life is better because he was in it. Still unreal, but we have memories that we’ll take with us forever," said Brian Cacace, a friend of Castellano's.

As far as Ferraro's release, the process for qualifying for electronic monitoring devices and house arrest can take seven to 10 days.

Ferraro has been placed on administrative leave.