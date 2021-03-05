WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A body was pulled from a river in Willimantic on Thursday.
According to police, they were called to an area behind Riverside Drive around 2:15 p.m., where they found the body in the Willimantic River.
Willimantic officers said they had been out searching the river for a person who had fallen into the river back on Dec. 26, 2020.
The Willimantic Fire Department with help from the Willimantic Police Department retrieved the body from the water on Thursday.
The Connecticut State Medical Examiner’s office also arrived and transported the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington.
The person's name has not been released pending positive identification.
Police expected to release more information on Friday.
