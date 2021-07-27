Body pulled from Naugatuck River

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A body was pulled from the Naugatuck River Tuesday.
Police said the discovery was made during the early evening hours on Platts Mill Road near Radner Avenue.
Investigators were seen walking back and forth from the wooded area near the river tonight.
Detectives have been out here for several hours trying to determine who this person is and how he or she got here.
Police aren't commenting on the gender, age, or manner of death.
Platts Mill Road remains closed while police investigate.
