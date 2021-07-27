Body pulled from Naugatuck River

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A body was pulled from the Naugatuck River Tuesday.

Police said the discovery was made during the early evening hours on Platts Mill Road near Radner Avenue.

Investigators were seen walking back and forth from the wooded area near the river tonight.

Naugatuck Body

A body was pulled from the Naugatuck River Tuesday.

Detectives have been out here for several hours trying to determine who this person is and how he or she got here.

Police aren't commenting on the gender, age, or manner of death.

Platts Mill Road remains closed while police investigate.

Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.