NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - An investigation is underway in New Haven after a woman's body was found over the weekend.
The discovery was made around 3 Saturday afternoon in the Long Wharf area.
Police say they received a call stating that a body had been found in the Quinnipiac River by the Tomlinson Bridge.
Investigators are only identifying her as a 32-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene by New Haven firefighters.
Police haven't said if this death is considered criminal in nature.
