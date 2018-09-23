NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A body was pulled from the Quinnipiac River in New Haven on Sunday.
According to officials, a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old was found in the water.
The New Haven police and fire department, as well as the United States Coast Guard are on the scene investigating the incident.
The body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
No identification has been released.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
